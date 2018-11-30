Traceability Chain (TAC) Trading 3.6% Lower This Week

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 30th. Traceability Chain has a total market cap of $667,707.00 and approximately $13,965.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Traceability Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, LBank and BCEX. In the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00029333 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00063899 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00001114 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000321 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Cryptosolartech (CST) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000571 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Traceability Chain Token Profile

Traceability Chain is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,854,344 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn.

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, LBank and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

