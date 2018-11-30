TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.03

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 1595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.15.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 808,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 88,200 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,738,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 368.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 60,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trials for wet AMD.

