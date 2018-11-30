Traders Buy Fortinet (FTNT) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) on weakness during trading on Friday. $91.92 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $29.71 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $62.21 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Fortinet had the 25th highest net in-flow for the day. Fortinet traded down ($0.06) for the day and closed at $73.84

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortinet to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.77.

Get Fortinet alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $453.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.84 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 73,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $6,028,563.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $760,638.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $128,231.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,145.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,586,711. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,193,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,309,663,000 after purchasing an additional 36,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,884,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,281,168,000 after purchasing an additional 394,636 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 51.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,891,000 after purchasing an additional 772,344 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in Fortinet by 22.7% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,786,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,868,000 after purchasing an additional 330,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fortinet by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,652,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,192,000 after purchasing an additional 76,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Traders Buy Fortinet (FTNT) on Weakness” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/traders-buy-fortinet-ftnt-on-weakness.html.

About Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.