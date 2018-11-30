Traders Buy Shares of General Mills (GIS) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $62.60 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $39.74 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $22.86 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, General Mills had the 10th highest net in-flow for the day. General Mills traded down ($0.57) for the day and closed at $41.88

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 63.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

