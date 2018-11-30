Traders Sell Shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (HCM) on Strength (HCM)

Traders sold shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $3.97 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $151.42 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $147.45 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, HUTCHISON CHINA/S had the 22nd highest net out-flow for the day. HUTCHISON CHINA/S traded up $0.16 for the day and closed at $34.47

Several brokerages recently commented on HCM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -156.68 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,972,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,604,000 after buying an additional 1,288,177 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 447,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after buying an additional 143,765 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 400,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after buying an additional 67,493 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 235,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after buying an additional 43,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 222,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after buying an additional 21,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHISON CHINA/S

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products primarily in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

