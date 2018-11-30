Traders Sell Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) on Strength (EEM)

Traders sold shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $370.80 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $454.15 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $83.35 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded up $0.97 for the day and closed at $41.48

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEM. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 148.6% in the second quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,046,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,330,000 after purchasing an additional 625,317 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 251,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 50,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 123.1% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 59,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EEM)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

