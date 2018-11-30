Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Transportadora de Gas del Sur, S.A. transports natural gas in Argentina. The Company’s pipeline systems connect major gas fields in southern and western Argentina with distributors of gas in those areas and in the greater Buenos Aires area. Transportadora’s service area contains approximately 4.7 million end users, including approximately 2.7 milliom in the greater Buenos Aires area. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:TGS traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,820. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $24.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 75.39%. The firm had revenue of $245.71 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 23,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

