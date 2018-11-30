Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 18,714 Glaukos Corp (GKOS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter worth $127,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 112.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter worth $183,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter worth $205,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Glaukos alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GKOS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $64.26 on Friday. Glaukos Corp has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $70.91.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $43.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.65 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Glaukos Corp will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $2,391,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,169,603.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,075 shares of company stock worth $3,653,652 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 18,714 Glaukos Corp (GKOS)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/trexquant-investment-lp-buys-shares-of-18714-glaukos-corp-gkos.html.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.