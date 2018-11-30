Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.18 Million Position in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) by 535.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,934 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.08% of Superior Energy Services worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,014,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,462,000 after buying an additional 106,965 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 14.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,933,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,977,000 after buying an additional 1,648,465 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 59.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,937,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,832,000 after buying an additional 2,210,112 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 5.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,725,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,291,000 after buying an additional 189,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 128.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,430,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,671,000 after buying an additional 1,366,854 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director James M. Funk purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,348.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,870.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Superior Energy Services from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Superior Energy Services in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Superior Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Superior Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.76.

SPN opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $951.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $12.73.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $573.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

