Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.11 Million in Black Knight Inc (BKI) Stock

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight in the third quarter worth about $171,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in Black Knight in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKI opened at $44.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. Black Knight Inc has a 1 year low of $42.30 and a 1 year high of $56.45.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.42 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Compass Point cut their price objective on Black Knight from $58.00 to $55.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Black Knight from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Knight Equity started coverage on Black Knight in a report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Black Knight in a report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Black Knight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment refers to the data and analytics solutions to the mortgage, real estate and capital markets verticals.

