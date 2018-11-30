Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.14 Million in Box Inc (BOX) Stock

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,798 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 641.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.84.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $370,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,169,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,892,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $286,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,126.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,000 shares of company stock worth $2,904,330. 8.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $18.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.42. Box Inc has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.58 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 25.39% and a negative return on equity of 457.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Box Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

