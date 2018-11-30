Tribune (TRCO) Research Coverage Started at FinnCap

FinnCap started coverage on shares of Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TRCO. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Tribune in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Tribune from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tribune from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Tribune in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Tribune alerts:

TRCO stock opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.06. Tribune has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.79 million. Tribune had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tribune will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. Tribune’s payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRCO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Tribune by 813.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Tribune by 170.1% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tribune during the third quarter worth $207,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Tribune during the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Tribune during the second quarter worth $267,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tribune Company Profile

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.