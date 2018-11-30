Triggers (TRIG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $34,590.00

Triggers (CURRENCY:TRIG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Triggers token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Triggers has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Triggers has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $34,590.00 worth of Triggers was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Triggers alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009084 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.13 or 0.02403010 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00126038 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00191738 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.45 or 0.09282164 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Triggers Profile

Triggers’ total supply is 32,105,578 tokens. Triggers’ official website is www.blocksafefoundation.com. Triggers’ official message board is blog.blocksafe.network. Triggers’ official Twitter account is @blocksafe.

Buying and Selling Triggers

Triggers can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Triggers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Triggers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Triggers using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Triggers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Triggers and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.