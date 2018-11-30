Trinity Industries (TRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “We remain concerned about the railcar-related pricing pressure at Trinity Industries' Rail Group, which accounts for bulk of its revenues. Production inefficiencies pertaining to changes in the mix of railcars manufactured are also hurting margins. We are perturbed about conditions pertaining to oversupply in the North American railcar market. Below-par performances of other key divisions like Energy Equipment and Railcar Leasing and Management Services so far in 2018 also raise concerns. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2018 and 2019 earnings have been revised downward to the tune of 63.1% and 29.7% respectively over the last 60 days. The bearish readings reflect the pessimism surrounding the stock. We are positive on Trinity's decision to spin-off its infrastructure-related business. The transaction, completed on Nov 1, 2018, enables Trinity to focus on its core area of strength.”

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Trinity Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut Trinity Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $40.00 price objective on Trinity Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Trinity Industries has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.25.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $930.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 143,576 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $3,157,236.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 8,788 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $193,336.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,926,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,620,000 after acquiring an additional 64,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,159,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 13,081.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,779,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,993 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 12.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,693,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,051,000 after acquiring an additional 184,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 171.2% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,995,000 after acquiring an additional 810,646 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinity Industries (TRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.