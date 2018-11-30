TUI (TUI) Earns Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,630.83 ($21.31).

Shares of TUI stock opened at GBX 1,196 ($15.63) on Monday. TUI has a 52 week low of GBX 934.38 ($12.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,687.93 ($22.06).

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. The company operates through Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism segments. It is involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses, as well as owns and operates hotels and resorts.

