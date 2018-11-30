Twilio Inc (TWLO) Director Erika Rottenberg Sells 3,750 Shares

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Director Erika Rottenberg sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total value of $333,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Twilio stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,982,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.14 and a beta of 1.00. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $98.89.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.62 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Twilio from $50.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Twilio to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

