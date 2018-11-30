Twitter (TWTR) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 1.08

News articles about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Twitter earned a news impact score of 1.08 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the social networking company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

TWTR opened at $31.30 on Friday. Twitter has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $47.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 521.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 36.35%. The business had revenue of $758.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TWTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Twitter from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Twitter from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Twitter from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Twitter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

In related news, VP Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $37,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $22,636,789.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,388,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,063,395.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500,003 shares of company stock worth $103,848,532 in the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

