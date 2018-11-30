Tyers Asset Management LLC Sells 87,168 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

Tyers Asset Management LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,168 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Price Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 165.1% during the second quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in AT&T by 105.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Bank of America set a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

Shares of T opened at $30.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.04). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $45.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.57%.

In other AT&T news, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $116,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,361 shares in the company, valued at $214,499.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

