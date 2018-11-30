U.S. Bancorp (USB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Standpoint Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.16 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 10th.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 183,374 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $9,709,653.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 892,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,258,775.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 17,508 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $889,581.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,970.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,073 shares of company stock worth $13,383,882 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 41,034,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,052,534,000 after purchasing an additional 124,650 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,390,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,431,000 after purchasing an additional 750,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,961,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,951,000 after purchasing an additional 94,114 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,832,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,488,000 after purchasing an additional 644,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,146,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,565,000 after purchasing an additional 946,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.46. 10,299,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,027,375. The firm has a market cap of $87.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $48.49 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

