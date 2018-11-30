UBS Group Analysts Give Nucor (NUE) a $63.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on Nucor (NYSE:NUE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, www.tipranks.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NUE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Nucor to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.42.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor has a 1-year low of $55.55 and a 1-year high of $70.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 43.30%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,321,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,797,003,000 after buying an additional 1,186,099 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nucor by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,954,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,364,000 after acquiring an additional 482,917 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Nucor by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,295,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,214,000 after acquiring an additional 378,676 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Nucor by 467.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 449,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,543,000 after acquiring an additional 370,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Nucor by 654.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 256,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,039,000 after acquiring an additional 222,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.