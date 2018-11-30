UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) in a research note published on Tuesday, 247wallst.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $540.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $552.41.

ISRG opened at $520.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.02. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $359.75 and a 52 week high of $581.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $920.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.22 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Michael A. Friedman sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.46, for a total transaction of $1,120,822.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,267.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.39, for a total value of $1,478,198.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,092.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,811 shares of company stock worth $23,867,297. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,313,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,771,903,000 after purchasing an additional 29,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,758,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,453,337,000 after purchasing an additional 149,491 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,629,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,172,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,107 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,942,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,689,013,000 after purchasing an additional 188,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 119.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

