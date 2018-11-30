UBS Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for McCarthy & Stone (MCS)

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. They presently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 102 ($1.33). UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.89% from the stock’s current price.

MCS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 93 ($1.22) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 168 ($2.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 136.13 ($1.78).

Shares of MCS stock opened at GBX 137.20 ($1.79) on Friday. McCarthy & Stone has a twelve month low of GBX 130.90 ($1.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 197.60 ($2.58).

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 9.20 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 9.70 ($0.13) by GBX (0.50) (($0.01)).

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provides apartments for homeowners aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers a retirement apartment with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living for customers aged 55 and over.

