UGI Corp (UGI) Director Sells $525,600.32 in Stock

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Director M Shawn Bort sold 9,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $525,600.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,964.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE UGI traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.45. 1,862,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,278. UGI Corp has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. UGI had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. UGI’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

UGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on UGI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Barclays set a $53.00 price target on UGI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the third quarter worth about $370,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,941,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,389,000 after buying an additional 232,308 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 370,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,530,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 121,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,729,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “UGI Corp (UGI) Director Sells $525,600.32 in Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/ugi-corp-ugi-director-sells-525600-32-in-stock.html.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.