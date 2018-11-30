Umpqua (UMPQ) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UMPQ. BidaskClub raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $313.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 22.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,439,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,552 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,424,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 964.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,098,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,583,000 after purchasing an additional 994,958 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,891,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,349,000 after purchasing an additional 962,010 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,310,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,190,000 after purchasing an additional 883,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

