Union Bankshares Corp Sells 2,189 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.7% of Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% during the second quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $587,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,116.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Yawman sold 12,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,286,447.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,326,639.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,893 shares of company stock worth $22,663,157 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie set a $122.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.89.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $118.27 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $167.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/union-bankshares-corp-sells-2189-shares-of-pepsico-inc-pep.html.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.