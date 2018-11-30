United Crypto Community 1-Day Volume Hits $193.00 (UCOM)

United Crypto Community (CURRENCY:UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One United Crypto Community coin can now be bought for about $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, United Crypto Community has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. United Crypto Community has a market cap of $185,435.00 and $193.00 worth of United Crypto Community was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00002202 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000924 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000590 BTC.

MIRQ (MRQ) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006899 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded 157.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About United Crypto Community

United Crypto Community is a coin. United Crypto Community’s total supply is 2,727,689 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,894 coins. United Crypto Community’s official website is unitedcryptocommunity.com. United Crypto Community’s official message board is vk.com/kzcash. United Crypto Community’s official Twitter account is @Ucom_community and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling United Crypto Community

United Crypto Community can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as United Crypto Community directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade United Crypto Community should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy United Crypto Community using one of the exchanges listed above.

