United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $451,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 112,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 373,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,720,000 after buying an additional 18,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.66.

UPS opened at $113.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.45 and a 52 week high of $135.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.48 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 307.54% and a net margin of 7.68%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/united-parcel-service-inc-ups-shares-sold-by-bridgeway-capital-management-inc.html.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.