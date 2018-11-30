United Services Automobile Association Has $68.93 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,231,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,273 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.22% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $68,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 541.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,427,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,500 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $152,865,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,047.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,967,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $122,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,560 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 275.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,256,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $131,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,769,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $101,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105,441 shares during the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $1,625,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $1,236,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 738,677 shares of company stock valued at $18,626,559. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 3.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. BidaskClub cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.65.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

