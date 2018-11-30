United States Steel (X) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Steel from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.19.

X stock opened at $23.15 on Monday. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. United States Steel had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.31%.

United States Steel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,027.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Bradley acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 102,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,241.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 5.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,697,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,244,000 after buying an additional 240,580 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 23.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 131,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 25,328 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter worth approximately $8,847,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 26.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

