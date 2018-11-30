Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.38.

UHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

Shares of UHS opened at $138.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $102.63 and a twelve month high of $138.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 5.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth $114,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 116.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1,013.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

