US Concrete Inc (USCR) Receives $74.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on USCR shares. BidaskClub cut US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on US Concrete to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Sidoti started coverage on US Concrete in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Get US Concrete alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ USCR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.33. The company had a trading volume of 256,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38. US Concrete has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $86.35.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $404.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.35 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that US Concrete will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Concrete news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.30 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,424.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Martin Rayner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $176,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,237. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $725,200 and sold 390 shares valued at $15,933. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USCR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in US Concrete by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,201,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,564,000 after purchasing an additional 184,453 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in US Concrete by 165.0% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 139,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 86,957 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in US Concrete by 53.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in US Concrete by 179.7% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 82,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 52,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in US Concrete by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 254,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.