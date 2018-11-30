Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Director Sells $30,090.00 in Stock

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Director Gerald Korde sold 3,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $30,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,610,883.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of VLY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 213,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,991. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $13.38.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $245.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.55 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 44.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 26.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 15.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.97.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

