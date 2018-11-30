ValueChain Price Reaches $0.0228 on Major Exchanges (VLC)

ValueChain (CURRENCY:VLC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. During the last seven days, ValueChain has traded flat against the US dollar. One ValueChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges. ValueChain has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of ValueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009084 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.13 or 0.02403010 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00126038 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00191738 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.45 or 0.09282164 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About ValueChain

ValueChain’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens. ValueChain’s official website is valuechain.biz.

Buying and Selling ValueChain

ValueChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ValueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ValueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ValueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

