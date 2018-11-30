ValuEngine Downgrades Universal Logistics (ULH) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Universal Logistics from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Logistics to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Universal Logistics from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Logistics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ULH opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $653.96 million, a PE ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.74. Universal Logistics has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $37.67.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $374.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.00 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 26.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from Universal Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 14.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,168,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,995,000 after buying an additional 148,462 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 562,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,715,000 after buying an additional 31,348 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after acquiring an additional 112,930 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 208,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 25,645 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

