ValuEngine Upgrades Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) to “Buy”

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNCE. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of CNCE stock opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $30.71.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 392.62% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Aldrich bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 296,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,214.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,225,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,192,000 after purchasing an additional 91,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, which has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with narcolepsy; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

