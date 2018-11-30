Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $106.93 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $96.81 and a twelve month high of $112.61.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

