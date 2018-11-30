VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (VCSH) Position Reduced by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 1,877.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the third quarter worth about $115,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 18,940.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter.

Get VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM alerts:

Shares of BMV VCSH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.68. 294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,454. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a 1 year low of $1,401.70 and a 1 year high of $1,575.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/vanguard-scotts-vanguard-short-term-vcsh-position-reduced-by-proficio-capital-partners-llc.html.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.