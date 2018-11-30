Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Position Raised by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $107.79 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $99.79 and a one year high of $113.49.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

