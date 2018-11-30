Vantage Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 718 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)

Vantage Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 1.7% of Vantage Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in 3M by 21.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its position in 3M by 11.2% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 9.3% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth $534,000. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of 3M from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $195.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of 3M from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.16.

NYSE MMM opened at $204.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $181.98 and a 12-month high of $259.77. The stock has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.12). 3M had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.32%.

3M declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other 3M news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $184.50 per share, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $274,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Vantage Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 718 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/vantage-investment-advisors-llc-acquires-718-shares-of-3m-co-mmm.html.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.