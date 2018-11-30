Vapiano (VAO) PT Set at €13.70 by Jefferies Financial Group

Vapiano (ETR:VAO) has been assigned a €13.70 ($15.93) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 84.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VAO. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on shares of Vapiano and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Vapiano and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. equinet set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Vapiano and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Vapiano and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €13.04 ($15.16).

Shares of ETR:VAO opened at €7.43 ($8.64) on Wednesday. Vapiano has a 52 week low of €18.92 ($22.00) and a 52 week high of €25.00 ($29.07).

About Vapiano

Vapiano SE operates a chain of restaurants in the fast casual dining segment in Germany, rest of the Europe, and internationally. As of July 12, 2018, it operated 215 restaurants under the corporate restaurants, joint venture restaurants, and franchise restaurants in 33 countries. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

