Vectren Corp (VVC) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vectren worth $10,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Vectren by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vectren by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vectren in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,708,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Vectren by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 169,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 48,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vectren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,798,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VVC opened at $71.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.38. Vectren Corp has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $71.96.

Vectren (NYSE:VVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.00 million. Vectren had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vectren Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Vectren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Vectren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Vectren Company Profile

Vectren Corporation provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers. The company offers natural gas distribution and transportation services, and electric transmission and distribution services; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas or oil-fired, and landfill gas electric generating facilities with an installed generating capacity of 1,248 megawatts.

