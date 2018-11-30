VEON Ltd (VEON) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VEON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of VEON from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.72. 1,710,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,142,687. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. VEON has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $4.13.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. VEON had a negative return on equity of 34.57% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that VEON will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in VEON by 85.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 63,137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 29,164 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in VEON during the third quarter valued at $225,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in VEON by 45.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 24,555 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in VEON by 66.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 37,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VEON by 42.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 36,651 shares during the last quarter. 15.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of traditional and broadband mobile and fixed line technologies. The company provides mobile telecommunications services under contract and prepaid plans for corporate and consumer segments; value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile Internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; and mobile bundles.

