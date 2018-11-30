Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) Insider Michael C. Ray Sells 33,236 Shares

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) insider Michael C. Ray sold 33,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $357,951.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,021 shares in the company, valued at $549,496.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ VRA traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.20 million, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.48. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $17.38.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.14 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 294.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter worth $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter worth $142,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the third quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

