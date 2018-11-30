VeriDocGlobal (VDG) Trading 3.5% Lower This Week

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One VeriDocGlobal token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. During the last seven days, VeriDocGlobal has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeriDocGlobal has a total market cap of $0.00 and $1,268.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00029370 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00063757 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00001184 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000046 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000329 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Cryptosolartech (CST) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000547 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About VeriDocGlobal

VDG is a token. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens. VeriDocGlobal’s official website is www.veridocglobal.com. VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeriDocGlobal Token Trading

VeriDocGlobal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriDocGlobal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriDocGlobal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriDocGlobal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

