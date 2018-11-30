Versum Materials Inc (VSM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) to report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Versum Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.54. Versum Materials posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Versum Materials will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Versum Materials.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $350.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.43 million. Versum Materials had a return on equity of 185.48% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

VSM has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Versum Materials from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine cut Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Loop Capital set a $42.00 price objective on Versum Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Versum Materials from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Versum Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of NYSE VSM traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.44. The stock had a trading volume of 30,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. Versum Materials has a fifty-two week low of $28.96 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This is a boost from Versum Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Versum Materials’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

In other Versum Materials news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $84,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,870 shares in the company, valued at $638,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Seifi Ghasemi bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $668,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 204,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,824,994.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Versum Materials by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,282,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,264,000 after purchasing an additional 385,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Versum Materials by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,009,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,872,000 after purchasing an additional 120,849 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Versum Materials by 10.2% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,239,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,811,000 after purchasing an additional 578,716 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Versum Materials by 20.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,716,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,862,000 after purchasing an additional 966,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Versum Materials by 23.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,584,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,330,000 after purchasing an additional 858,236 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Versum Materials Company Profile

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates in two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S). The Materials segment provides specialty chemicals and materials used in semiconductors, as well as specialty gases used in the semiconductor manufacturing process, including high purity process materials for deposition, metallization, and chamber cleaning and etching; chemicals mechanical planarization slurries; organosilanes; organometallics and liquid dopants for thin film deposition; and formulated chemical products for post-etch cleaning primarily for the manufacture of silicon and compound semiconductors, and thin film transistor liquid crystal displays.

