VICI Properties (VICI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded VICI Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Nomura initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.43.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $21.98. 20,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,079,494. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 65.13, a quick ratio of 65.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.38 million. Research analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at about $235,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc, an asset real estate investment trust, owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The company's property portfolio includes 20 gaming facilities comprising approximately 36 million square feet, as well as approximately 14,500 hotel rooms, 150 restaurants, bars, and nightclubs.

