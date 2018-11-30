Vicor Corp (VICR) VP Sells $25,305.00 in Stock

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Philip D. Davies sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $25,305.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $25,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Vicor stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.17. Vicor Corp has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $64.50.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.04 million for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 9.57%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the second quarter worth about $6,114,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 925.0% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the second quarter worth about $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/vicor-corp-vicr-vp-sells-25305-00-in-stock.html.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting, regulating, and controlling electric current worldwide. It operates through three segments: Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor. The company offers modular direct current (DC)-DC converters, open-frame intermediate bus converters, and complementary components; high density zero voltage soft switching DC-DC converters; configurable products; and custom power systems.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.