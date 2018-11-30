Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 51.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,346 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,432,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,474 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,688,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,364,000 after acquiring an additional 138,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 54.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,537,000 after acquiring an additional 730,815 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 12.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,442,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,730,000 after acquiring an additional 164,131 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,732,000 after acquiring an additional 49,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $23.17 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $167.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This is an increase from First Midwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.59%.

FMBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.92.

In other news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson purchased 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $100,123.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

