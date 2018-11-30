Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 16,360 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 145.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 208.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 238.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $602.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.63 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 3.66%. Chico’s FAS’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Chico’s FAS’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on Chico’s FAS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chico’s FAS from $7.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Chico’s FAS from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.14.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

