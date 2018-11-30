Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,058 Shares of ePlus Inc. (PLUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 105.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in ePlus by 13.2% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 19.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 21.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ePlus by 6.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in ePlus by 4.6% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 18,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

PLUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of ePlus in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on ePlus in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ePlus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

In related news, Director John E. Callies sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $98,096.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $2,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,073,954.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,111 over the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $82.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ePlus Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.65 and a 12 month high of $107.25. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.22.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). ePlus had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $345.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that ePlus Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,058 Shares of ePlus Inc. (PLUS)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/victory-capital-management-inc-purchases-3058-shares-of-eplus-inc-plus.html.

ePlus Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.